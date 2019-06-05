Blasphemous Coming to PS4, Switch, PC, and Xbox One This Year

Today, publisher Team17 announced that it will be publishing The Game Kitchen’s metroidvania meets action-platformer, Blasphemous. Further, it announced the game will release sometime this year via PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. When exactly the game will release, wasn’t divulged. But what was divulged is a brand-new trailer re-revealing the brutal, atmospheric, and promising 2D title.

Descent into a dark and punishing world where only fast-paced, skill combat is enough to survive. You play as The Penitent One, a sole survivor of the massacre of the Silent Sorrow exploring the nightmarish world of Cystodia, which holds many hellish secrets. “Only you can free it [Cystodia] from a twisted fate and reach the origin of your torment,” adds a story description.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, The Game Kitchen is a Spain-based developer who previously put out The Last Door, a point-and-click psychological horror adventure game that released across eight episodes from 2013 to 2016, and that was largely well received.

Below, you can read more about Blasphemous:

Explore a non-linear world: Overcome fearsome enemies and deadly traps as you venture through a variety of different landscapes and search for redemption.

Brutal combat: Release the power of the Mea Culpa, a sword born from guilt, to slaughter your foes. Acquire devastating new combos and special moves as you purge those who stand in your path.

Executions: Unleash your wrath and relish in the gory dismemberment of your adversaries – all in beautifully rendered, pixel-perfect animations

Customise your build: Discover and equip Relics, Rosary Beads, Prayers and Sword Hearts to give you new abilities and stat boosts to help you survive. Experiment with different combinations to suit your playstyle.

Intense Boss Battles: Hordes of gigantic, twisted creates stand between you and your goal. Learn their attack patterns, strike them down and more importantly, survive.

Unlock the Mysteries of Cvstodia: The world is full of tormented souls. Some offer you aid but may ask you for something in return. Uncover their stories to gain rewards and delve into the deep lore of the land.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking this one up when it releases this year?