Blizzard Arcade Collection Adds 2 More Games

Blizzard Entertainment has officially gone and added two new video games for free to the previously released Blizzard Arcade Collection. As you might recall, the collection, which features The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne, was released during BlizzConline earlier this year for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. And now, in addition to other new features and quality-of-life updates, players will also be able to play Lost Vikings 2 and RPM Racing as part of the Blizzard Arcade Collection.

Lost Vikings 2 is, as it sounds, a sequel to The Lost Vikings. Erik, Baleog, and Olaf are joined by new allies Fang and Scorch as they try to find their way back home. RPM Racing is essentially a prequel to Rock N Roll Racing and isn't nearly as robust. The announcement describes it as "a time capsule preserving the seed that would eventually bloom into Rock N Roll Racing."

Featuring three classic Blizzard games in one convenient package is nice, but we figured we can do better. That’s why we’re leveling up the Blizzard Arcade Collection with Lost Vikings 2 and RPM Racing! #ReliveTheLegacy with us 👉 https://t.co/4keqyNNwf7 pic.twitter.com/92rNVOQ8Tp — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) April 13, 2021

The collection's Museum also now includes a gallery of design documents for folks to learn about how the video games went from concept to release. And Rock N Roll Racing now includes a Streamer Mode in the Definitive Edition as well as four-player local multiplayer that allows streaming gameplay with MIDI versions of the songs to avoid problems on major platforms.

The Blizzard Arcade Collection, which includes The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne in addition to the two new video games, is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It also plays on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Blizzard Entertainment right here.

