Blizzard Reveals Full Details Behind Overwatch 2's Anniversary Event

Overwatch 2's Anniversary Event went live earlier today. The three-week-long event runs until October 9, though the Anniversary Shop is staying open until October 16, giving you some extra time to spend your resources. Each week of the event brings new modes and challenges for players to test out. Of course, there will be tons of rewards to unlock while you play, including fan-favorite skins from Overwatch 2's history. Let's take a look at all of the new modes and cosmetics coming to the game over the next three weeks.

Overwatch 2 Anniversary Event Weekly Modes

The Overwatch 2 Anniversary event is LIVE NOW, and you’re invited 🥳



💥 Returning Game Modes

🛍️ Limited-time Anniversary Shop

💰 More ways to earn Overwatch Credits



Learn more: https://t.co/iagKiw3bTx pic.twitter.com/ZtZwy1wYBm — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 19, 2023

The first week of Overwatch 2's Anniversary Event sees the return of the Winter Wonderland event game modes. That means Mei's Snowball Offense is coming back, along with 1v5 Yti Hunt and Flash Freeze elimination. Players will also get to relive the Battle for Olympus mode, which gives eight heroes "god-like ultimates to create a frenzied battle that will rock the heavens."

Week two brings classic Overwatch Assault maps back to the Arcade. If you're planning to take them on, you'll need to be prepared for long fights against your opponents that will make normal Overwatch 2 matches seem like they fly by in the blink of an eye. You'll also get to dive back into the Catch-A-Mari mode, where you'll need to pick up the Pachimaris that drop when you take down opponents. Plus, developer Blizzard Entertainment is bringing back Starwatch: Galactic Rescue. This mode puts a teak of Watchers up against the Infinite Empire "in a four-objective point map."

The third and final week of the Anniversary Event brings back fan-favorite Summer Games modes, including Lucioball and Winston's Beach Volleyball. Blizzard is also bringing back Mischief & Magic, Overwatch's version of the popular Prop Hunt game.

Players should also expect new Hero Mastery options to open up throughout the event. Today, Winston joined the party and more could be added during the event. In this mode, players need to put their knowledge of each character to the test and try to push their way up the leaderboard. You'll be playing as a single hero on a challenge map and need to work quickly and efficiently to earn a top score.

Overwatch 2 Anniversary Event Rewards

(Photo: Blizzard Entertainment)

Over the course of the event, you'll have the opportunity to earn up to 3,000 Overwatch Credits. You can then use those Credits to buy returning premium skins from the Anniversary shop. The skins available include Space Raider Cassidy, Beekeeper Sigma, and Hermes Lucio. And if none of the skins in the current shop are to your liking, you can save your Credits and use them in future seasons. As mentioned, the shop stays open until October 16, so you'll have some time to decide if you want any of these skins before they go away.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.