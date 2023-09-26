Overwatch 2 Reveals New Control Map Ahead of Season 7

Overwatch 2 has revealed its next map ahead of the release of season 7. Overwatch is one of the biggest games out there and has retained a huge player base for many, many years now. The game was released back in 2016 and was a huge departure for developer Blizzard. The studio was best known for World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Hearthstone at the time, so when rumblings of a new FPS from the developer arose, people were naturally skeptical. However, it has paid dividends for Blizzard with high player counts and tons of support from the fan base over the years. It hasn’t been without controversy and some ups and downs, but it’s one of the great live service games currently on the market.

Ahead of season 7’s release, Blizzard has revealed the first look at a new map coming to Overwatch 2. The new map is known as Samoa and looks to be some kind of town on a tropical coast, directly under a mountain or possibly even a volcano. We’ve only gotten a single image of the map so far, but we can expect to learn more very soon. Blizzard confirmed that the new Control map will be detailed more by Game Director Aaron Keller and Executive Producer Jared Neuss on October 1st during the OWL Grand Finals on Sunday, October 1st. Ideally, we’ll get a decent walkthrough of the map in addition to some tips on how to best play the map, but it’s unclear if we’ll get any additional info on new content coming in season 7.

https://twitter.com/PlayOverwatch/status/1706761072361766941?s=20

Overwatch 2 season 7 is slated to begin on October 10th. While we’re still waiting on more specifics, it has been confirmed that Sombra will get a major rework and even get a brand new ability in season 7. Unfortunately, there won’t be a new hero released in season 7. There was a new hero released in season 6 and Blizzard tends to release a new one every other season, giving players time to learn them and not overcrowd the game with new characters.