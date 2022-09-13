Bloodborne Fans Preparing for More Disappointment at PlayStation State of Play

Bloodborne fans are preparing themselves once again to be disappointed by today's forthcoming announcements at PlayStation's new State of Play event. With virtually every new PlayStation showcase that transpires, fans end up convincing themselves that a new remaster or PC version of Bloodborne could somehow be announced. And while this excitement has only led to pain in the past, it seems that most Bloodborne fans are preparing in advance to be let down once again.

Over the course of today, Bloodborne has been a trending topic on Twitter. Rather than trending because of any new information associated with the game, though, mentions for the game have merely been gaining traction on social media due to the fact that fans are talking about the Bloodborne in relation to today's State of Play. While most fans are saying that they don't expect any Bloodborne announcements to come about during the live stream, others are holding out hope once again.

One of the biggest reasons why Bloodborne is being talked about so much in relation to this new State of Play is because PlayStation has already confirmed that the presentation will center primarily around Japanese games. Given that Bloodborne was developed by Japan-based studio FromSoftware, some fans have naturally assumed that this could be a tease related to the beloved action game. As we've learned in the past, though, a reveal of this nature seems quite improbable, which is why so many Bloodborne lovers are refusing to get hurt by high expectations once again.

Do you think that we'll finally see a new edition of Bloodborne announced for PC or PlayStation 5 today? And if not today, will this reveal ever come about? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Additionally, be sure to keep reading on down below if you'd like to see what some Bloodborne fans are saying before today's State of Play kicks off at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT.