Bloodborne Fans Preparing for More Disappointment at PlayStation State of Play
Bloodborne fans are preparing themselves once again to be disappointed by today's forthcoming announcements at PlayStation's new State of Play event. With virtually every new PlayStation showcase that transpires, fans end up convincing themselves that a new remaster or PC version of Bloodborne could somehow be announced. And while this excitement has only led to pain in the past, it seems that most Bloodborne fans are preparing in advance to be let down once again.
Over the course of today, Bloodborne has been a trending topic on Twitter. Rather than trending because of any new information associated with the game, though, mentions for the game have merely been gaining traction on social media due to the fact that fans are talking about the Bloodborne in relation to today's State of Play. While most fans are saying that they don't expect any Bloodborne announcements to come about during the live stream, others are holding out hope once again.
One of the biggest reasons why Bloodborne is being talked about so much in relation to this new State of Play is because PlayStation has already confirmed that the presentation will center primarily around Japanese games. Given that Bloodborne was developed by Japan-based studio FromSoftware, some fans have naturally assumed that this could be a tease related to the beloved action game. As we've learned in the past, though, a reveal of this nature seems quite improbable, which is why so many Bloodborne lovers are refusing to get hurt by high expectations once again.
Do you think that we'll finally see a new edition of Bloodborne announced for PC or PlayStation 5 today? And if not today, will this reveal ever come about? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Additionally, be sure to keep reading on down below if you'd like to see what some Bloodborne fans are saying before today's State of Play kicks off at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT.
Prepare to Cry Edition
Me getting ready to be disappointed when they don’t announce a Bloodborne 60FPS remaster at State of Play tomorrow pic.twitter.com/nP9dzzd7dl— Endymion (@EndymionYT) September 13, 2022
Silence!
The doll just had enough of these Bloodborne rumors...#Bloodborne pic.twitter.com/O73aJ2UclQ— 🩸Pkb | Twink Obliterator | (@PKbTharinee) September 13, 2022
Just Give Fans Bloodborne 2, Easy
it rlly isn’t hard to outdo nintendo sony just show us bloodborne 2 https://t.co/dtzzoPG9lS— eddy (number 1 glepist) (@ruggyscruggy) September 13, 2022
Gotta Keep Believin'
Bloodborne PS5 #stateofplay #Bloodborne
Speaking it into existence 👀
Spoilers my reaction… pic.twitter.com/nv3qwltAMY— Jay Bari Strife 〰️ (@JayBari_) September 13, 2022
Don't Ignore the Bloodborne Fans Any Longer!
If we don't get anything Bloodborne related by 2024, I honestly believe Jim Ryan needs to go.
The fans are making Bloodborne trend every day with no acknowledgement from PlayStation.
It hurts to see such a passionate community be ignored. pic.twitter.com/GarXzvvKVZ— Shirrako (@ShirrakoGaming) September 8, 2022
PlayStation Has to Know that Fans Want a New Bloodborne
I refuse to believe Sony and From Software don't know how much a Bloodborne remaster is wanted. pic.twitter.com/UeyEdHKTzv— New Blood Enjoyer (@FPSAssthetics) September 13, 2022
Not Again...
Me seeing bloodborne trending before Sonys state of play knowing I’ll be disappointed yet again pic.twitter.com/axnx9JZ487— Tom’s Foolery (@TomTheBomb23) September 13, 2022
Today Is the Day, For Real This Time
Guys today is the day i feel it Bloodborne remastered for ps5 and pc incoming🙂🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/TLRPweWRFN— Pixel (@PIXEL0_V) September 13, 2022
Japanese Games? Must Be Bloodborne
BLOODBORNE BLOODBORNE BLOODBORNE BLOODBORNE https://t.co/rzeIq54iIv— tyler (@tylercheat) September 13, 2022
Bloodborne Is Always Trending
i see bloodborne being trending and what a fool of me thinking that it was because they finally decided to launch it on pc............ but nah T^T— vortex 👁 DEBUT OCTOBER 1ST! 🍮 (@jackvirusvortex) September 13, 2022