Make Blue Monday Less Terrible With These Huge Deals on PC Games

Feel like crap today? That might be because today is Blue Monday, a day that highly questionable pseudoscience has dubbed “the most depressing day of the year”. Even if the mathematical formula behind the date is a bunch of nonsense, it does make for a pretty fantastic excuse to run a big sale on PC games. Green Man Gaming and Fanatical are doing just that with a bunch of deals that will definitely cheer you up.

First up is Green Man Gaming, who are offering 25% off all of their PC titles – including pre-orders. We’re talking about games like Call of Duty WWII, Assassins Creed Origins Season Pass, and upcoming titles like FarCry 5, Lost Sphear, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and Secret of Mana. All you need to do is use the code BLUE25 at checkout between now and Wednesday, January 17th to get your 25% off discount.

Fanatical is also running a big sale on 10 “dazzling” Steam games in their Spotlight Bundle 4, which you can pick up for a ridiculous $2.49 – or 97% off. You can check out all of the games in the bundle right here.

There are even some Star Deals to be had at Fantatical for a very limited time. These deals include:

• Book of Demons – 40% off

• Crazy Machines – 75% off

• Dungeon Souls – 70% off

• FORCED: Slightly Better Edition – 90% off

