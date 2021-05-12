Bob's Burgers Director Shares Glorious Hades Fan Art

✖

When it comes to the popular video game Hades from developer Supergiant Games, there is no end to excellent fan art that has continued to be produced, but even so, not every single piece of that is worth its own news article to share with the world. But when a director on the animated comedy Bob's Burgers shares a new piece of fan art combining the misfit Belcher family with the misfit godly family of Hades, well, that is hard to pass on alerting more folks to its existence.

More specifically, Bob's Burgers director Simon Chong shared a take that combines the likes of Zagreus from Hades with Louise Belcher and Hades from, well, Hades with Bob Belcher alongside other characters from both, and it's basically perfect. Chong recently directed Bob's Burgers episodes like "An Incon-wheelie-ent Truth" and "Mommy Boy," and previously worked as part of the animation and art departments for the show. You can check out Chong's glorious piece of fan art below:

I have finally, FINALLY got myself into Hades on the Switch. As such, this happened. pic.twitter.com/26x2D1UOTE — Simon Chong (@chongster62) May 12, 2021

Here's how Supergiant Games describes Hades, if you are somehow not already familiar:

"As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you'll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt."

Bob's Burgers, for what it's worth, currently airs new episodes on Sundays on Fox. Hades is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC. The Supergiant Games title originally released in Early Access back at the end of 2018 before finally releasing in full earlier this year. Players take on the role of Zagreus, Prince of the Underworld, as he attempts to free himself from his father's domain. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think of Chong's Hades fan art featuring the Belchers? Have you been playing Hades as of late? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!