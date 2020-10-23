Borat Will Appear Live on Twitch With DrLupo

✖

Twitch has announced that Sacha Baron Cohen's alter-ego, Borat Sagdiyev, will stream live with Benjamin Lupo, better known as DrLupo. DrLupo and "Kazakhstan's biggest gamer" will appear together tomorrow, though details have not been revealed about what the pair will be playing. It seems like an interesting collaboration, but with the impending release of Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime later this week, it does make a certain degree of sense! It's unclear what the two will be playing during the stream, but DrLupo tends to focus on games like Fortnite, World of Warcraft, Fall Guys, and Among Us, so any of those could be safe bets. The announcement from Twitch can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

For the first time ever, Kazakhstan's biggest gamer will go live on Twitch. Very nice.#Borat faces off against @DrLupo in a battle for global supremacy, tomorrow October 20 at 3pm PT on https://t.co/GFgVyGvc4n. pic.twitter.com/LcICoesa5f — Twitch (@Twitch) October 19, 2020

Baron Cohen has portrayed Borat in-character on several late-night shows over the years, so the move says a lot about the growth of Twitch as a platform, and about the synergy between Amazon's various platforms. DrLupo has more than 4 million followers on Twitch, and that could translate to a lot of potential new viewers for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm. The original Borat film released back in 2006, so younger audiences might be less familiar with the character outside of the internet memes that have been popularized, since. As such, DrLupo's stream could be the perfect opportunity for newcomers to discover the character and his sense of humor!

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is a sequel to the 2006 original, which sees the character return to America. The film will show the character reacting to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the build-up to next month's presidential election. The film will feature appearances by Vice President Mike Pence, as well as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, both likely against their wishes. The film will appear as an Amazon Prime exclusive starting Friday, October 23rd.

The stream is set to kick-off Tuesday, October 20th at 3 p.m. PT. DrLupo's Twitch channel can be found right here.

Are you looking forward to watching the stream? Do you plan on watching Borat and DrLupo?