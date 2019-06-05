Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary Leaked by Steam

Considering it is the week before this year’s E3, there are rumors and speculation galore, as is expected. One such rumor to pop up recently was for new DLC that is coming to Borderlands 2, which would be a little surprising, considering the fact that the new game is just a few months away and Borderlands 2 dropped nearly seven years ago. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited about the possibility of new content for the previous title. That said, it would appear that Steam has jumped the gun, leaking the upcoming DLC a bit early.

Thanks to Twitter user “RobotBrush” (via ResetEra), we have a look at the cover art for Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary. Gearbox has teased that they have a surprise or two in store for fans at this year’s E3, and it’s looking like one of them has been exposed via this leak by Steam.

Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & The Fight For Sanctuary will get a store page soon (that’s the new DLC bridging the story to Blands 3) https://t.co/2UGWDZZV7d pic.twitter.com/14hxPAE6ic — lashman (@RobotBrush) June 5, 2019

The page for the upcoming DLC has since been removed from Steam, indicating that they definitely got a head start on the E3 celebration. According to the leak, the DLC will be arriving on June 9th and it will be free for Borderlands 2 players. No word has been provided as to its availability on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but it is likely to drop across all platforms simultaneously. Per the recent rumor, which falls in line with this leak, the upcoming DLC will bridge the gap between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3. Either way, fans surely aren’t going to say no to more Borderlands action.

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming Gearbox title, here is a snippet from our official preview:

“Borderlands 3 is one of those games that people have been waiting on for so long that it seems as though it might be impossible to match the community’s excitement for it,” reads the opening of the preview. “People might find themselves worrying that the character’s quips and asides will fall short after years of the same humor or that the loot-heavy genre is too crowded now for a new Borderlands game. But after playing some of Borderlands 3 during Gearbox‘s first big gameplay event, it was a relief to see that there’s no need for these concerns. Borderlands is back in full force, feels just as familiar as ever, has still found ways to update its systems, and comes prepared to reclaim its place at the top of the looter-shooter hill.”