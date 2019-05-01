Borderlands 3: How to Watch the Live Gameplay Reveal

Gearbox Software is revealing Borderlands 3 gameplay for the first time on Wednesday. We’ve seen glimpses of this in trailers before that showed off some of what the game had to offer in terms of its mobility and combat systems, but actual gameplay has yet to be seen. That’ll be remedied today at 10 a.m. PT when Gearbox shows off how the game will handle and hopefully shares more details on the game’s updated systems and how they work.

To watch Gearbox give the best look yet at its new game, the easiest way to do so is by tuning into the Borderlands Twitch channel that’s embedded below. It’s already live now with some pre-show events going on such as commentary from various outlets and reshowings of trailers that were released previously, but assuming everything goes according to the schedule, you can expect the gameplay reveals to begin promptly at 10 a.m. PT.

The reveal of the gameplay was announced not long after Borderlands 3 was announced by Gearbox when the company set a date for the gameplay along with a timer that ticked down to the moment Borderlands fans have been waiting on for years. We know that there are four new Vault Hunters named Moze, Amara, FL4K, and Zane, and though we’ve seen some leaks and other information on them in the past, how they play individually is still largely unknown. Borderlands 3 also makes several updates to its systems such as the ability to slide that we’ve seen in past trailers and changes to the game’s looting system, so expect to see those showcased at some point during the big reveal.

Borderlands 3 will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on September 13th.

