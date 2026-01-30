DXRacer Martian Series Review: This Gaming Chair Goes Full (Luxury) Sci-Fi

“Oooooh.. that’s fancy…,” I say out loud as the automatic backrest lays me down as if I’m adjusting the driver’s seat of my car. Now completely horizontal, my legs resting on the leg rest that’s ACTUALLY long enough to support my 6’2” height, I start to (gasp!) relax… and that’s no small feat. Maybe it’s the warmth from the heated seat, or the way the chair fully encompasses my body to feel nice and snug. Or maybe it’s the “wave” massage mode (one of six) that’s comfortably kneading my back. Whatever it is… I know that I’ve added something special to my gaming desk setup.

DXRacer has long been a fixture in the gaming chair market, practically synonymous with esports events and streamer setups worldwide. The brand essentially paved the way for brands like SecretLab and others, evolving the market (perhaps to the point of saturation) beyond the racing-inspired designs that once dominated the scene. Premium ergonomics and smart features have become the new battleground. And the DXRacer Martian Series gaming chair brings plenty of veteran experience to the fight. The brand’s latest offers electric-powered luxury that feels more like a sci-fi command center than a traditional gaming throne.

At $699, the Martian Series is clearly a significant investment. But does its futuristic approach to comfort justify the astronomical price tag? After spending several weeks putting this chair through its paces to find out if it’s worth the journey to Mars, it’s easy to say that the Martian Series is out of this world.

Premium Design With Sci-Fi Flair

The Martian immediately distances itself from DXRacer’s racing heritage with a more sophisticated, minimalist aesthetic. Gone are the aggressive racing stripes and bold logos, replaced with a cleaner silhouette that wouldn’t look out of place in either a gaming room or executive home office (though there is still a subtle, yet fitting racing-esque stripe on the seat). The subtle LED accent on the recline control adds just enough gamer flair without screaming, “I stream on Twitch,” to everyone who enters the room.

I’m a sucker for effectively designed packaging. Too many times, my initial “new chair” experience has been soured by a lengthy, excessively involved assembly process that rivaled IKEA. The Martian provided a fresh breath of air from that experience with a build process that took me all of 15-minutes to complete. I consider myself a handy guy, but kudos to the packaging engineering team for packing a pretty serious chair with a not-so-serious assembly process. Even if you’re not “handy,” you should have a pretty easy time assembling the chair straight out of the box.

The Martian feels like a substantial presence. This isn’t a lightweight chair by any means. That heft, though, immediately instills confidence in its construction (though you might want a friend or family member nearby for assembly). Where budget chairs can often feel hollow or plasticky, the Martian announces itself as a premium product before you’ve even sat down.

Electric Adjustability: The Martian’s Defining Feature

The electric backrest recline is the Martian’s party piece, giving you one-touch adjustment between 90° and 135°. Sure, my car has an automatic seat, but who knew pressing a button on my gaming chair instead of wrestling with a manual lever could feel so satisfying? The smooth, motorized transition between positions, from upright productivity mode to laid-back gaming to horizontal relaxation, takes the entire experience from functional to luxurious… especially with the leg rest that can be conveniently hidden when not in use.

I find myself more frequently changing positions and angles throughout the day simply because I can. Maybe it’ll reduce the stiffness that comes from maintaining a single posture during an 8-hour workday or marathon gaming session, but it’s just so easy to do, so… why not take advantage?

Smart Lumbar and Ergonomic Support

I’ve worked in marketing for over a decade. The 4D electric airbag lumbar system sounds like marketing jargon even to me. However, it all makes sense once you experience it adapting to your spine’s natural curve. With separate control over upper and lower zones, the Martian provides customized support that traditional fixed lumbar pillows simply can’t match when it comes to preventing lower back fatigue. And that’s a bold statement coming from someone with mild scoliosis. (And to be honest, I think lumbar pillows are overrated.)

DXRacer’s ERGO SPINESYNC backrest follows the natural S-curve of your spine, while the X-COMFORT FOAM dual-density construction strikes a good balance between supportive and plush. The chair is comfortable even after hours of use, without the pressure point pain that can often creep up.

Armrests, Headrest, and Fine-Tuning

The 4D magnetic armrests offer extensive adjustability with a premium feel… and one that I definitely wasn’t expecting after accidentally pulling one off while moving the chair and thinking I broke it. The magnetic attachment system makes repositioning intuitive, with an extremely satisfying snap when they lock into place. I’ll admit to pulling them off for fun in a fidget-spinner type of way. Similarly, the magnetic memory foam head pillow (which itself is SUPER comfortable) can be precisely positioned without the awkward strap systems that always eventually gets stretched out.

These components might seem secondary to the chair’s headline electric features, but they’re absolutely critical to overall comfort (and what I ultimately care more about than fancy electric upgrades). Whether you’re typing at a desk, using a controller, or (like me) switching between both, the fine-tuning options accommodate various postures without fuss.

Power, Battery Life, and Practicality

The 5,000mAh lithium battery powers the Martian’s electric functions with surprising efficiency. A single charge lasted nearly two weeks of daily use before I needed a re-charge. The retractable charging design is thoughtfully implemented, though you can still continue using all functions while wired, if needed.

Is a battery-powered chair necessary? I mean, none of it is “necessary,” but the wireless operation does eliminate cable clutter in my already wire-heavy gaming setup. I don’t need anymore. So, yeah, it’s a luxury feature that can now fall into the “expected” category.

And of course, the Martian’s electric features are luxurious themselves. The seat warming and cooling is a godsend on those cold winter gaming nights and scorching hot summer workdays. And the six-mode multifunctional back massager is actually effective and, most importantly, comfortable… something that I typically never say for machine massagers (again, I think those tend to be overrated and, in general, pretty darn painful).

Houston, We’re Comfortable

The DXRacer Martian Series successfully reimagines what a gaming chair can be, making me a believer in actually-effective luxury gaming chair features, and pushing beyond gimmicks into genuinely comfortable experience. Its electric adjustability, smart lumbar support, and premium construction create a seating experience that feels appropriately futuristic for its sci-fi namesake.

The $699 price point puts it firmly in luxury territory, making it overkill for casual gamers. However, for streamers, competitive players, or anyone splitting their time between gaming and work-from-home duties, the Martian offers plenty of benefits that justify the investment. Your back might not be able to thank you verbally, but… you’ll know.

A test product was provided to ComicBook for this review. The DXRacer Martian Series is available now from DXRacer’s website and Amazon.