New PlayStation Portal Reporedly Releasing in 2026

A new report has claimed that Sony is gearing up to release an improved version of its PlayStation Portal handheld later this year. Since hitting the market in 2023, the PS Portal has gone on to be hugely successful for Sony. So much so, in fact, that past reports have suggested that the company is now looking to make a dedicated handheld that may launch in proximity to the PS6. Prior to this time, though, a revision of the PS Portal could roll out in the months ahead.

According to user KeplerL2 on NeoGaf, who has had accurate Sony info in the past, an OLED version of the PlayStation Portal is set to release in 2026. In theory, this would allow games to look better than ever before on the Portal, as OLED screens are of a higher quality than LCD, which is what the Portal currently features. Still, the visual quality of games on PlayStation Portal is often most reliant on the internet connection that one has while playing. As such, even if the OLED screen were present, there’s no guarantee that games would look drastically better if they were still streaming to the handheld at a low fidelity.

Further details on what this new version of the PlayStation Portal might include weren’t mentioned. There’s a chance that Sony could look to also improve the internals of the handheld as well, specifically when it comes to its WiFi capabilities. This would potentially allow games to stream at a higher fidelity more consistently and would resolve one of the biggest issues that many continue to have with the streaming device.

While there are perhaps more questions than answers right now when it comes to this reported upgrade of the PS Portal, what can’t be denied is that the PS5 accessory has been a major sales success for Sony. In the United States alone, the Portal has reportedly sold over two million copies, which is far more than Sony ever anticipated. In light of this achievement, it would make a lot of sense for an OLED model of the hardware to come about as a way of enticing those who haven’t yet purchased the Portal to finally make the jump.

