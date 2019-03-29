It Looks Like Ice-T Will Be In ‘Borderlands 3’

Will Ice-T be in the newly announced Borderlands 3? I don’t know — honestly, the possibility never crossed my mind until the 61-year-old rapper, actor, author, and record executive tweeted out there’s apparently a rumor he’s going to be in the upcoming zany post-apocalyptic looter-shooter. What’s weird about this though is that there was no rumor about Ice-T being Borderlands 3, at least none that I saw, and I spend most of my life combing through the rumor mill. There wasn’t a rumor that Ice-T was going to be in Borderlands 3 until Ice-T said there was a rumor he was going to be in Borderlands 3. In other words, this seems like a tease that he’s in the game.

More interesting is the fact that not long after Ice-T manifested a rumor by saying there was a rumor, the official Gearbox feed retweeted the tweet in question, while the official Borderlands account responded.

Gamer Stuff: There’s a rumor that I’m doing a voice in Borderlands 3….. 💥💥💥 https://t.co/wBA20gS1Kw — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 28, 2019

Who would start a rumor like that? — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) March 28, 2019

Borderlands 3 showed off and revealed many characters in yesterday’s trailer, but none of them gave off that Ice-T vibe to me. Further, I don’t think you simply sneak in an Ice-T character into a trailer and not tell anybody. That seems press release worthy.

Whatever the case, at the moment, all we can do is speculate, but all signs point to Ice-T having some type of role in the highly-anticipated game. As you may know, not only is Ice-T a self-pronounced big gamer, but he has done a little voice over work in the past for series like Grand Theft Auto and Gears of War. Further, it’s well-documented that Ice-T is a big looter-shooter fan, so the idea he’d be game to voice a character in one wouldn’t be very surprising.

Borderlands 3 currently doesn’t have a release date, nor have its specific platforms been revealed, but this may all change next month when Gearbox promises to unveil and detail more about the game. In the meanwhile, you can get caught up on all of our coverage of the game so far by clicking right here.

