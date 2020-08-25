Borderlands 3 Shares New Details, Release Date for Krieg DLC

✖

Some new details related to Borderlands 3’s upcoming Krieg-focused DLC have been shared to preview a journey into the mind of one of Borderlands’ most popular characters. The fourth DLC to be added to Borderlands 3 is called Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck and will attempt to answer questions about why the Psychos act the way they do. Krieg is there to help with those questions as players get the chance to be beamed right into his mind in a search for a legendary location known as “Vaulthalla.” It’s scheduled to be released on all platforms on September 10th.

A preview of the Borderlands 3 DLC released not long ago hinted that it would involve Krieg, but we didn’t know just how much of Krieg we’d be seeing until the trailer below dropped on Tuesday. While it doesn’t appear you’ll be playing as Krieg himself throughout the DLC, his consciousness will become players’ playgrounds as they work with the character’s conflicting personas to figure out the secrets of Vaulthalla.

That secretive location is supposedly the source of the behavior that unifies the Psychos with the rumor being that it “induces insanity in all who learn its true nature.” Krieg’s the most willing participant to help everyone involved unravel the mystery of Vaulthalla and will cooperate accordingly.

“Using technology that lesser intellects couldn't possibly comprehend, Tannis is beaming you and your fellow Vault Hunters directly into Krieg's consciousness so you can discover Vaulthalla for yourself,” an overview of the new DLC read. “You'll need to team up with both of Krieg's opposing personas—a raging murder machine and a calm inner voice—if you want any chance of surviving his twisted, meat-filled mindscapes and reaping Vaulthalla's rewards.”

If past Borderlands 3 DLCs are any indication of what’s to come, we can expect new weapons, outfits, and hopefully some unique new weapon effects to come from this next expansion. Before its release in September, we’ll have two more opportunities to learn more about the DLC. The first of those will come from the next Bordercast episode to be shown on Twitch at 1 p.m. ET on August 25th. After that, IGN's Gamescom events will include a gameplay reveal from the DLC on August 29th.

Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck will release on September 10th for all platforms.

