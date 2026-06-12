Steam MMORPG Completely Free for Limited Time

A Steam MMORPG that normally costs $40 on the digital Valve storefront is currently free to download and keep. This offer is available for roughly 72 hours, set to expire on June 15 at 1:00 pm ET. The offer is available not just to any PC user with a Steam account, but to Steam Deck users as well, as Valve notes that while the game is not Steam Deck Verified, it is listed as “Playable.” How playable it is exactly is less clear.

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Until June 15, all PC gamers and Steam Deck users can grab Juvty Worlds’ 2022 MMORPG, Wild Terra 2: New Lands, a premium sequel to 2017’s free-to-play MMORPG, Wild Terra Online. This MMORPG has over 1,300 user reviews to date, with a 62% approval rating. This gives the free Steam game a “Mixed” rating. So, it hasn’t been for everyone, but where it previously cost $40 to trial this for yourself, now it costs nothing. As you can see from the trailer above, this particular MMORPG takes more inspiration from MMORPGs of the past rather than more contemporary experiences. To this end, you can see traces of Ultimata Online, RuneScape, and more.

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Medieval MMORPG

Like most MMORPGs, there is a lot going on with Wild Terra 2. The gist of it, though, is you pick a role in a life-filled medieval world controlled by the players, whether this be a builder, a fisherman, a healer, a sailor, a farmer, or a blacksmith. What happens from here will be a story unique to you.

As for the user reviews, most of the positive reviews praise the style and premise of the game, and appreciate that it is not pay-to-win like most games in the genre. However, others criticize the game for being very grindy and lacking a variety of content compared to other offerings in the genre, including free-to-play ones.

“I enjoy it. If you like crafting and long grinds, this is fun,” reads one of these user reviews. Another adds: “Pretty mid. I like the game style but not enough progression. I could tell very fast that there was nowhere to go but grind the same map forever, and on two different servers the community was toxic.”

If you already have this MMORPG in your library but don’t remember forking over $40 for it, it may be because this is the second time it has been given away for free, and you may have claimed it the first time. Meanwhile, if this new free giveaway doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is there are more happening right now.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.