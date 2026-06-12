The Elder Scrolls 6 Could Release Sooner Than Expected According to New Update

Hopes were once again dashed for The Elder Scrolls fans when The Elder Scrolls 6 failed to show at the recent Xbox Games Showcase. In fact, most recent reports surrounding the game’s release window have felt like bad news. Recently, Xbox’s chief content officer Matt Booty suggested it’d be quite a while yet until we see anything about The Elder Scrolls 6. But as Xbox preps to make some big changes to address ongoing financial woes, it looks like getting The Elder Scrolls 6 out there is a top priority.

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Bethesda has been pretty tight-lipped about even a vague release window for The Elder Scrolls 6. In fact, Todd Howard is on record saying he wishes they’d waited to announce the game at all. That’s led many to think we won’t be returning to Tamriel in a new single-player RPG until the next console generation. But a new report that details Xbox’s priorities under CEO Asha Sharma suggests her team might start putting on the pressure for an earlier launch. Fans on the ResetEra forum have been quick to pull out some of the key points, and one detail is particularly notable for The Elder Scrolls 6.

Xbox Reportedly Wants to “Move Faster” On Major IP Like The Elder Scrolls

Image courtesy of Bethesda

A new article from The Information shares insight into Xbox’s plans and priorities going into the ominous “reset.” While nothing is fully confirmed, this latest report suggests that Xbox wants to “move faster on developing new games” with some of its biggest franchises. Naturally, that includes Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls series. After all, Elder Scrolls is highly beloved, and Oblivion Remastered was an instant success even during a difficult time for Xbox.

In fact, sources suggest that Bethesda’s key properties, Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, are a particular focus for the Xbox CEO. To me, that has one big implication – the head of Xbox wants to see The Elder Scrolls 6 sooner rather than later. Whether or not that’s truly good news for fans really depends on what shape the game is in at the moment. Though The Elder Scrolls 6 is reportedly in a “playable state” in 2026, that could mean a lot of things, especially coming from Bethesda. While I think it’s safe to say Elder Scrolls fans want to play the new game sooner rather than later, we also want it to be good. And the kind of crunch that comes from top-down pressure on developers doesn’t always mean delivering the optimal final product.

Image courtesy of Microsoft

For now, fans probably shouldn’t get too excited that we’ll be playing The Elder Scrolls 6 within the next year. Given that we haven’t ever gotten a firm release window for the game, even moving faster could still mean the game is years away. Until we get more concrete, confirmed news out of Bethesda, anything is possible.

There’s also the possibility that Sharma is eyeing up The Elder Scrolls 6 as another big console exclusive to push the next-gen Xbox. The company recently nixed its prior plans to do away with Xbox exclusives when it confirmed that Gears of War: E-Day will release for Xbox only. So even if we do get ES6 sooner than we’ve been taught to hope, it might not come to PS5 or even PC. And that could mean many fans, myself included, risk losing out or having to pay for a pricey new game console to return to Tamriel at long last.

Hopefully, we’ll get some more concrete details on the future of major Xbox-owned IPs soon. For now, though, this feels like the most promising sign for an earlier Elder Scrolls 6 release that we’ve seen in a while.

Do you think The Elder Scrolls 6 will come out during the current console generation, or is it a Project Helix situation? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!