Borderlands 3’s Updated Maliwan Blacksite Event Releases Next Week

Borderlands 3 is bringing back the Maliwan Blacksite event next week with the updated scaling system that was initially supposed to be released around New Year’s Eve. This mode allows players to take on some endgame content without having to worry about whether they have a full party or not since it scales to the number of players that are taking on the event. Gearbox said in its latest set of patch notes that the mode will be released on January 16th and will be available until the end of the month.

This Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite event was first supposed to release at the end of 2019, but due to technical issues, Gearbox announced that it wouldn’t be released as planned. The event has been released in the past, but the revised version would scale the difficulty accordingly based on how many players a group had instead of just tossing players into the same challenge regardless.

Patch notes shared this week that detailed some hotfixes included a note at the bottom that said the Maliwan Blacksite event would return soon. Gearbox thanked Borderlands 3 players for their patience and gave an overview of what the event will entail and what will happen after the scaled event concludes.

“From January 16 to January 30, you’ll be able to look forward to a slightly easier Takedown as you aim to grab as much of that loot as you can!” Gearbox said. “If you’ve wanted to experience Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite but were having a hard time making progress or finding a party, this is the perfect opportunity to jump in and wreak havoc on Maliwan’s most elite soldiers and robots. After January 30, we’re bringing the event back up to its intended difficulty level.”

Today we will release a hotfix for #Borderlands3, which will be live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC by 3pm PT. This hotfix addresses various issues reported by the community as well as optimizations to matchmaking. Learn more: https://t.co/AJNZoJYRa4 pic.twitter.com/vjmeIcsEtV — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) January 9, 2020

The “Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite” scaling event will be live from January 16 to January 30. Check the hotfix notes for more info. — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) January 9, 2020

Even though the updated event will scale to player party numbers, you should still expect to find it challenging if you haven’t leveled up enough. Gearbox initially recommended that players be at least level 50 before taking on the challenge, so you’ve got just under a week to grind to that point if you haven’t reached it yet.