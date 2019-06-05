Borderlands 3 Moze Gameplay, “A Surprise or Two,” and More Set For E3 2019

With this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo just days away, fans are gearing up to take in a a bounty of information regarding several different games from a host of devs and publishers. While there will be plenty of leaks and rumors leading up to the event, there is still quite a bit that is already known about what will be present at the big show. That said, we know that Gearbox has some Borderlands 3 goodness in store for fans, and thanks to a recent tweet from the game’s Twitter account, we know a little more about what will be shown.

According to the tweet, fans can look forward to seeing some glorious Moze gameplay, a new planet (which we already knew), and they appear to have a trick or two up their sleeves. Of course, they are willing to give up the goods just yet, so we will have to wait until E3 next week. Plus, attendees will be able to stop by Booth #1001 and go hands on with Borderlands 3.

Attention Vault Hunters! #Borderlands3 is coming to #E3 with new Moze gameplay, a new planet, and maybe even a surprise or two! Find us at Booth 1001 in the South Hall! pic.twitter.com/Zq7IsRWqZ5 — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) June 4, 2019

Many are speculating that one of the surprises that Gearbox has planned for the show is DLC for Borderlands 2. According to a recent report, DLC by the name of Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary is coming to Borderlands 2, and it will sort of bridge the gap between the previous title and the upcoming one. Of course, we will have to wait until E3 to learn if this is actually true or not.

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the upcoming title, here is a snippet from our official preview:

“Borderlands 3 is one of those games that people have been waiting on for so long that it seems as though it might be impossible to match the community’s excitement for it,” reads the opening of the preview. “People might find themselves worrying that the character’s quips and asides will fall short after years of the same humor or that the loot-heavy genre is too crowded now for a new Borderlands game. But after playing some of Borderlands 3 during Gearbox’s first big gameplay event, it was a relief to see that there’s no need for these concerns. Borderlands is back in full force, feels just as familiar as ever, has still found ways to update its systems, and comes prepared to reclaim its place at the top of the looter-shooter hill.”