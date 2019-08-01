Meet Moze and Her Mech in Borderlands 3’s New Trailer

Borderlands 3’s latest trailer tells the story of a mission gone wrong and a close bond between a human and her mech. It’s the story of Moze, a soldier who used to be employed in the Vladof army and now finds herself surviving alongside a towering Iron Bear mech who watches over her. The character is one of four new Vault Hunters that players will be able to control in Borderlands 3, and her trailer tells us what she’s all about.

The Iron Bear mech which accompanies Moze was first used by the Vault Hunter during her time with the Vladof army, but the two struck out on their own after being the last two survivors from a mission. With both Moze and her mech bringing their own unique powers to the game, Moze is said to have many different build possibilities, according to 2K.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Moze the Gunner always has backup in Borderlands 3 thanks to Iron Bear, her 15-ton bipedal mech that packs some heavy-duty firepower,” Moze’s page on the Borderlands 3 site reads. “This former Vladof soldier turned Vault Hunter offers a unique take on character builds: the multiple Action Skills that are part of Moze’s Shield of Retribution, Demolition Woman, and Bottomless Mags skill trees are actually weapons mounted onto each of Iron Bear’s arms, so you can mix and match Iron Bear’s loadout across multiple skill trees or even equip two of the same weapon if you’re all about symmetry.”

Just as Zane Flynt is unique in the sense that he can use two Action Skills at once, Moze has her own take on the Action Skills since she has two different options in each of her three skill trees. Those can be found listed below along with the skill trees they belong to, one for her and the Iron Bear each in every tree.

Shield of Retribution

Action Skill: Railgun

Action Skill (Tier 2): Bear Fist

Demolition Woman

Action Skill: V-35 Grenade Launcher

Action Skill (Tier 2): Vanquisher Rocket Pod

Bottomless Mags

Action Skill: Minigun

Action Skill (Tier 2): Salamander

Compared to other Vault Hunters, we haven’t seen nearly as much of Moze and her Iron Bear to see what they’re capable of. Zane Flynt was featured in a trailer already and has been playable before alongside Amara, but the latter hasn’t gotten her gameplay trailer yet. We can expect to see Amara’s and Fl4k’s trailers revealed sometime soon though now that both Moze and Zane have been featured in this character series.

Borderlands 3 releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 13th.