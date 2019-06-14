Borderlands 3 Doesn’t Actually Have 1 Billion Guns, It Has Way More

Earlier this year when Borderlands 3 was first announced, Gearbox made the bold claim that the game has one billion guns, which is an absolutely absurd number. Thus, it should come as no surprise that Borderlands 3 doesn’t actually have this many guns. That’s absurd. It has way more. According to Paul Sage, the game’s Creative Director, one billion guns is a conservative estimate. That’s right, Borderlands 3 has even more than one billion guns. It doesn’t seem like anyone at Gearbox actually knows how many guns are in the game, but they are confident it’s way over one billion.

“It is a made-up number, because I don’t really want to do the math,” said Sage. “I will say a billion was our safe number. It is well over a billion.” According to Sage though, Gearbox is less concerned with how many guns are in the game, and more concerned about variation between all of them.

“Numbers are one thing. Not every gun can feel different from every other gun, but we really wanted to highlight — can these guns, as much as possible, vary in gameplay from gun to gun,” added Sage. “Where if you pick up a new gun, you’re like, ‘holy s**t, I haven’t seen anything like this before, that’s really cool, I didn’t know they had this!’”

As Sage alludes to, if many of these guns play the same, coming across them won’t be that meaningful, unless each look radically different from each other. So, it’s good to hear Gearbox is making sure it doesn’t just have quantity for the sake of quantity.

Borderlands 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on September 13. As for additional ports, Gearbox has confirmed the game will come to Google Stadia when the streaming platform launches later this year.

Source: E3 Coliseum via Game Slice (PCGamesN)