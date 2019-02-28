‘Borderlands 3’ May Finally Be Revealed Next Month

Gearbox Software has announced that it will host a special panel at PAX East 2019, where it may finally reveal Borderlands 3 to the world.

According to Gearbox Software, the panel will include the “latest news and updates” from the company, including “never-before-seen reveals, exclusives, and surprises.” It will be hosted on March 28, and conducted between 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, nowhere does Gearbox Software outright confirm the panel will be bolstered with a big Borderlands 3 reveal, but many fans of the post-apocalyptic shooter series are already marking their calendars as such.

Of course, it could very well not be Borderlands 3, but as of right now, an unannounced Borderlands game is all Gearbox is known to have in the pipeline. It’s possible it has other projects coming as well, but a new Borderlands is all we know of on the record.

As you may know, Gearbox Software revealed it was hiring for a new Borderlands game all the way back in 2015, however, since then, it hasn’t said much about it. There was some concept art shown off, and there’s been plenty of reports and leaks and rumors, but not much. So, to say Borderlands fans are dying to hear more, would be a understatement.

If Borderlands 3 (or whatever it winds up being called isn’t the big surprise, it’s possible Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition for PS4, Xbox One, and PC will be. It’s been leaked multiple times as well, but you’d assume such an announcement would be a complimentary one to Borderlands 3, not the main course.

Whatever the case, luckily we won’t have to wait very long to know what Gearbox has up its sleeve. March 28 is only a month away, and after some recent flops it looks like Gearbox is finally getting back to the series that put it on the map.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will Gearbox finally unveil Borderlands 3? What do you want to see from a new entry in the looter shooter series?

