‘Borderlands 3’ Features Split-Screen Support, But There’s A Catch

Like previous installments, Borderlands 3 will have split-screen play, letting you tackle its zany post-apocalyptic wasteland with a friend or loved one or whoever you play co-op games with. But there’s an asterisk next to the game’s split-screen support: it isn’t featured in the game’s PC version. That’s right, on consoles — PS4 and Xbox One — there’s split-screen support, but on PC, there’s nothing.

Gearbox has also confirmed that the split-screen support will be limited to two people, meaning there’s no four-player split-screen at all. This could change post-launch, but at the moment, Gearbox hasn’t said anything to suggest that will happen. While we don’t know if four-player split-screen will ever come to the title, we do have some details on the game’s premise and story, which you can read about below:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters–the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

“A Mayhem-Fueled Thrill Ride: Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down.”

Borderlands 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on September 13. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but one hasn’t been completely ruled out either.

