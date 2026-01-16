Xbox One Users Just Got Great News to Start 2026

Those still on Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox Series X just got some great news to start 2026. Obviously, it has been 13 calendar years since the launch of the Xbox One. And while the Xbox One is not in the class of PlayStation Vita or the Wii U in terms of commercial failures, it is widely accepted as the generation where Xbox fumbled, and PlayStation took the ball and has never stopped running away with it. So, not only is it 13 years old, but it’s a console Microsoft probably wishes it could move on from and wipe from the memory of the public. And, of course, it has a declining player base, as many have moved onto an Xbox Series X, a PS5, a Nintendo Switch, or joined the PC cult. To this end, it is not often that Xbox One users get great news anymore.

One of 2026’s bigger releases, and one of its more long-awaited releases, is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake from Ubisoft, a remake of the 2003 game of the same name, which happens to be one of the best Ubisoft games of all time. This is best demonstrated by its 92 on Metacritic. The remake was first announced back in 2020, before the PS5 and Xbox Series X were released. Consquently, when Ubisoft announced it, it announced it for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. This was six years ago, though. You wouldn’t be shocked if the PS4 and Xbox One versions have been dropped, especially considering the game’s major development issues. Further, Ubisoft took back the announced platforms for the remake, and currently, despite its release this year, there are no announced platforms. This all points to the Xbox One version no longer existing, but apparently, it does.

The Ubisoft Game Is Still Coming to Xbox One

While Ubisoft has not announced any platforms for the upcoming remake, we know what platforms it is coming to because it has been rated for release by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (the ESRB) for release in North America. And in addition to other platforms, it has been rated for release on Xbox One, per the request of Ubisoft.

Of course, it is possible this is a mistake, but the chances of this are very, very slim. The ESRB rarely makes mistakes. However, given that this is technically not official confirmation, take this information with a grain of salt.

