Borderlands 3 Next-Gen Upgrades Revealed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

When the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X release next month, a number of current games will see next-gen upgrades, including Borderlands 3. Gearbox Software has pulled back the curtain on what Borderlands fans can expect when the new systems launch, and it will come in the form of an upgrade that's free for all current owners of the game. The update will release on launch day for Xbox Series X/S in all regions. On PS5, the update will go live in most territories on launch day, with the rest coming on November 19th. Full details can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Get ready for a new generation of mayhem! #Borderlands3’s next-gen upgrade will be available day-and-date with Microsoft and Sony’s new consoles. PLUS, players who own the game and a next-gen console can upgrade within the same console family for free! 👀 https://t.co/eyEBNrFnO8 pic.twitter.com/pKDuFCrHEP — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) October 13, 2020

According to Gearbox, the next-gen upgrade will display at 60 frames per second in 4K resolution on both PS5 and Xbox Series X, during both single-player, and in online co-op. The next-gen systems will also support split-screen local co-op for up-to-four players, and the option to play two-player co-op with a vertical split-screen. Those new additions will also release on the current-gen versions of the game on each system's respective launch day.

Current players on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to bring their save files and purchased content over to the next-gen consoles as well, but they need to be the same family of systems. This seems to be the case for a number of different games that are getting free upgrades, including For Honor. In the case of Borderlands 3, current-gen players that purchased the physical disc for either PS4 or Xbox One will only be able to take advantage of these features if they have purchased the next-gen versions of the systems that have disc drives. In other words, if players bought the physical release of Borderlands 3 on Xbox One, they will not be able to transfer data to Xbox Series S, only Xbox Series X.

While some of the intricacies might seem a bit confusing, it is nice to see that players will be able to pick-up where they left off in so many current-gen games when the new systems arrive next month!

Borderlands 3 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

