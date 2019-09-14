Borderlands 3: How To Find the Rick and Morty Legendary Weapon

Borderlands 3 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC is absolutely brimming with different pop-culture references, just like the previous games in the series. And so naturally, this means there’s an homage to Rick and Morty in the post-apocalyptic looter-shooter. More specifically, there’s two characters in the wasteland called Wick and Worty. And yes, the pair even look quite like the characters.

To find the pair, you need to head over to Lectra City. Once here, head over to the top right part of the map, next to the mission “Porta Prison.” Now, it’s important to note the characters don’t always spawn. Like the loot they drop, it’s random. So, if they don’t spawn the first time, just give it a few more tries. Eventually, they should spawn.

One thing you should note when fighting them is that they like to teleport around a lot, and can even teleport away. So, try and finish them off as quickly as you can. When killed, the pair can drop a few different legendary weapons. And given that the drops are random, means it’s all by chance what you get. That said, the cream of the crop is the Redundant Savvy Pherbet, which is a Hyperion legendary shotgun.

The shotgun is far from the most zany weapon in the game, but it’s quite powerful. That said, the Easter Egg here — the two characters — are probably more exciting than the weapon itself. In other words, if you aren’t a fan of the Rick and Morty series, you probably don’t have to worry about tracking this down. However, if you’re a fan of the series, then this is a must-see Easter Egg.

