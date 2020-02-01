Borderlands 3 Makes a Permanent Change to Takedown Event

Borderlands 3 players who’ve been active in the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite may have had an easier – or at least fairer – time completing the mode lately since Gearbox Software changed how its difficulty is scaled. The change made it so that the event’s difficulty would be determined by how many players are in a party, but that change was only intended to be a limited-time test. Gearbox announced this week that it’s instead decided that the balance change will be a permanent one, though there will be an option added in the future to allow players to experience what’s called the “True Takedown Mode.”

The decision to make the balance change permanent was announced this week in Gearbox’s patch notes for the game. Based on feedback received from players who tried out the reworked event, the changes are here to stay, Gearbox said.

“We’ve been looking at the feedback we received during the Scaling Event for Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite and have decided to make this Scaled event permanent starting today,” said the notes for the January 30th update.

Released earlier in January, the scaled mode was supposed to last until the end of the month. The original release of the mode was scaled as if four players were always attempting it even if a party had fewer than four. Based on the feedback from players, it looks like they preferred the mode to be scaled to the number of players they could offer as opposed to being a scramble if you don’t have a full team.

But for those who don’t feel that way about the mode and would’ve preferred that it stayed the same as it was before the balance change, you’ll be able to experience it in all its unscaled glory this month. Gearbox said it’s adding an option to revert back to the True Takedown Mode for a more difficult experience, but you don’t have to keep it on if you choose to try it.

“In a February update, we will include a new switch to re-enable what we call True Takedown Mode,” Gearbox said. “True Takedown Mode will restore the Takedown to the 4-player experience that it launched with for extra difficulty. Once implemented, a lever activating True Takedown Mode will be located on the right side of the door leading out of the airlock at the beginning of the map.”

Look for the Takedown option to be implemented in the game’s February update among any other changes Gearbox has planned.