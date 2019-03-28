‘Borderlands 3’ Teaser Trailer Contains Shift Code and Hidden Messages

It’s safe to say that the main thing a lot of gamers would absolutely love to see revealed during PAX East this week is Borderlands 3. While Gearbox Software has remained quiet about the game over the years, they just dropped a mysterious trailer earlier today. The teaser is clearly Borderlands, as the Vault symbol and familiar characters are all scattered throughout the video. that said, come eagle-eyed fans have done some digging, leading to the discovery of a SHiFT code for Borderlands 2 players as well as some interesting messages that might corroborate the recent massive story details leak.

For starters, if you watch the trailer above, you may notice a blinking white light in the upper left hand corner. This, of course, is not entirely random as it is in fact morse code. Upon translating it, it was found to say “Count the Sirens,” according to Arekkz Gaming on YouTube.

As can be seen in the teaser, the first character we see is a Siren, who is alongside a male that sort of looks like a Siren, but might not be. This aligns with the leak from earlier that claims Borderlands 3‘s main antagonists are the Calypso Twins, which consists of a female Siren and a Siren-like male. The two in the trailer just might be the big baddies in Borderlands 3.

The leak from earlier also mentioned that the Calypso Twins are the leaders of a cult that goes by the name The Children of the Vault. This would definitely make sense considering all of the Vault symbols that are all over the place in the trailer. Plus, it goes hand-in-hand with the next message that was found in the video. Nearly half-way through the teaser, there is braille that can be seen. Upon translating it, it was discovered that it says “Follow and Obey.” Sounds pretty culty to me.

Another pretty big secret throughout the teaser is no longer shrouded in mystery. It’s a SHiFT code! In the video, we see five random groups of five characters each, totalling the 25 characters of a proper SHiFT code that can be used in Borderlands 2 to redeem five Golden Keys and a Community Day skin for Salvador. The code is: C35TB-WS6ST-TXBRK-TTTJT-JJH6H.

It’s going to be an exciting time during PAX East when Gearbox finally reveals everything they’ve been teasing on Thursday, March 28th. Here’s to hoping for at least five new Borderlands games, a Duke Nukem title, and another Bulletstorm.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe the leak from earlier? Is the trailer above actually for Borderlands 3, or is it going to be something else? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

