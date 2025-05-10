Borderlands 4 Update Is Good News for Fans: “This Is What We Love to Hear”

A new Borderlands 4 announcement from Gearbox Software boss Randy Pitchford has left fans of the madcap looter-shooter series excited. We are still roughly four months out from the September 12 Borderlands 4 release date, which means Borderlands fans still have a little while to wait to play the successor to Borderlands 3. That said, easing the pain of this wait is the fact we are knee deep in the Borderlands 4 marketing cycle. And the latest information to come out of it is going to be music to the ears of Borderlands fans.

Over on social media platform X, the aforementioned Randy Pitchford confirmed two things. One of these things is that the game is targeting 60 FPS. Now, Pitchford has specifically used “target” and “targeting,” which is to say there is no guarantee Borderlands 4 will be 60 FPS, let alone consistently, but that is apparently the aim. If it does, this would be an upgrade on Borderlands 3, which was 30 FPS on just about everything at launch, minus high-end gaming PCs. However, when the game came to PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2020 it did so alongside 4K at 60 FPS and 1080p at 120 FPS options.

In addition to this, Randy Pitchford also confirmed that the team is not overly worried about game balance, not if it comes at the expense of fun at least. More specifically, Pitchford said the following: “Also, F’ balance. Make a sick build with some god drop loot and melt bosses. Be a legend.”

By themselves, either of these tidbits is enough to get Borderlands fans excited, let alone packaged together. Suffice to say, the replies to the post from Pitchford are full of excited Borderlands fans.

“This is what we love to hear,” reads one of the top replies. Meanwhile, another top reply adds the following: “This is why you’re the goat.”

A third reply reads: “Love it. Reasons why I love Borderlands: the creative badass guns, the satirical humor, and the beautiful atmosphere and enemies. Just stay true to it and the game will be awesome.”

It remains to be seen if Borderlands 4 will deliver on the hype it is starting to generate. That said, Borderlands 3 didn’t quite live up to the previous highs of the series and it sold gangbusters, so as long as Borderlands 4 comes out and is competent, we suspect it will do very well.

Borderlands 4 is set to release worldwide on September 12 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Borderlands game — including all of the latest Borderlands 4 news, all of the latest Borderlands 4 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Borderlands 4 deals — click here.