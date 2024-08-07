Borderlands: Florian Munteanu Talks Bonding With Co-Stars

Eli Roth’s Borderlands is heading to theaters tomorrow, and the movie sees Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Florian Munteanu taking on the role of Krieg. The actor is sharing the screen with Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Jamie Lee Curtis (Patricia Tannis), Kevin Hart (Roland), Ariana Greenblatt (Tiny Tina), and Jack Black (Claptrap). ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Munteanu about the film, and he spoke about bonding with his co-stars.

“All the time,” Munteanu said when asked if the cast got in some bonding time. “We had dinners and drinks all the time. Kevin is very athletic, so we were working out basically every day unless our schedule was interfering or he had to shoot on a different day than me. But other than that, I was training with him all the time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And then, yeah, we had a lot of dinners, a lot of bonding moments where we just could step out of that crazy world of Pandora and just be us and get to know each other,” he added. “And like you said, I was very privileged to work with so many beautiful and talented people and had the opportunity to learn every day from the best in the business.”

You can watch our interview with Munteanu at the top of the page.

What Is Borderlands About?

Borderlands

You can read the official synopsis for Borderlands here: “Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to BORDERLANDS.”

Borderlands is heading to theaters on August 9th. Stay tuned for more from our interview with Florian Munteanu.