Early Borderlands Movie Impressions Are Really, Really Bad

The Borderlands movie is set to arrive in theaters this weekend, and while the review embargo isn’t up until tomorrow, those that have seen it are now able to share first impressions on social media. Unfortunately for fans of the Gearbox games, it seems most people aren’t too happy with how the Eli Roth adaptation turned out. A number of viewers have had harsh things to say about the movie, including GameSpot’s Tom Caswell, who called it “an absolute dull and trite experience that makes gaming movies from the 2000s look like masterpieces.” Edgar Ortega of Loud and Clear reviews echoed that sentiment, stating that the movie is “just a complete mess.”

The tone showcased in the film’s trailer seemed like Lionsgate was trying to channel the heart and humor of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and it appears that’s very much the case. Shak Lambert of Comics & Gaming Magazine said “fans will be pissed off with how much they get the characters wrong (especially Tina), casual moviegoers will be unimpressed at how much it feels like a half-baked GOTG ripoff.” It certainly doesn’t help that the stars of the film apparently don’t play off each other well. Reviewer Adrian Caporusso states that Borderlands has “a cast with not one ounce of chemistry.” However, Matthew Simpson of Movies We Texted argues that Jack Black’s Claptrap is one of the lone positives. Simpson says Black is “the only one that matches the energy that the game and trailers promise.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While most of the reviews for Borderlands seem pretty horrific, it’s worth noting that reviews for The Super Mario Bros. Movie were also pretty negative, while fan reception was the complete opposite. That particular video game adaptation ended up with a box office haul of more than $1.3 billion, and a sequel is now in development. Ironically, that movie also featured Jack Black, who seemed pretty shocked by The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s poor critical reception.

It’s possible Borderlands could be embraced by audiences once it’s actually in theaters, even if it does seem a bit unlikely. At the very least, fans of the games still might want to judge the film for themselves when it arrives in theaters on August 9th.

