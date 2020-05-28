Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Is Now Free on the Epic Games Store

✖

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is officially available to own for free on the Epic Games Store this week, as the previous freebie -- Civilization VI -- has now rotated out. The new free title, which includes both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, is available from now until June 4th. Notably, this only further confirms previous leaks, which means Ark: Survival Evolved will almost certainly be the free game to rotate in on June 4th.

The usual caveats for free video games on the Epic Games Store apply: it's free to own for a week to anyone that claims it, it will rotate out at that time, and it's a PC video game attached to your Epic Games Store account. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection includes all add-on content for the two video games, adding dozens of hours worth of content, so while it's technically just the "one" title for free, there is plenty to explore -- especially if you never have before.

If you've been paying close attention, you'll note that Epic Games actually confirmed Borderlands: The Handsome Collection as a new freebie last night, though the tweet doing so has since been deleted. In addition to Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, it was recently revealed that Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection will be available for free as well when it launches on the platform in June.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is free to own via the Epic Games Store and will be available as such until next week on June 4th at 11 AM ET. This marks just the latest in a long line of free video games from the Epic Games Store, with the most recent being Civilization VI. As noted above, June 4th should likely see Ark: Survival Evolved rotate in as the new free game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the digital storefront right here.

What do you think of the new freebie on the Epic Games Store? Are you looking forward to giving Borderlands: The Handsome Collection a shot? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.