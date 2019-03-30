‘Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition’ Split-Screen Feature Is Exclusive to Consoles

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition will still have its split-screen capabilities that was a core part of the original release, but the feature will only be on consoles in the new release. The game will support up to four players playing in split-screen mode on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but the PC version will not. Gearbox producer Patrick Fenn confirmed the news on Twitter while replying to fans’ questions about the new release.

Ahead of the release of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition that’s happening quite soon with the game due out in less than a week, Fenn answered questions from those on Twitter who wanted to know more about the updated features. Some of those questions came from PC players who asked if features like a FOV slider would be included in the new product while another asked about the split-screen mode. Fenn acknowledged the question and said the split-screen feature was exclusive to consoles.

I cannot. For split screen shall be a console exclusive feature. But know that I love you and hold you in my heart… or something… sorry I may need a nap and I say strange things when tired… Still love you though pic.twitter.com/vqQAgmUVeV — Patrick Fenn (@patfenn84) March 29, 2019

A FOV slider will be a feature that’s included in not only the PC version though but in all platforms, so any player regardless of the system they’re on will have that configuration at their disposal.

Aside from having the FOV slider, the most notable upgrade from the original Borderlands game is that the game will be playable in 4K and will have HDR support on the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. Character models and other graphics have also been updated, and some of the features found in later Borderlands games like more customization options and a mini-map will be available.

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on April 3rd.

