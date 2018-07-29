Boundless Release Date Revealed

Developer Wonderstruck and publisher Square Enix Collective have announced that the former’s voxel massively multiplayer online sandbox game, Boundless, is finally releasing on PlayStation 4 and PC on September 11th.

To accompany the news, the pair have also released a brand-new trailer for the game showcasing its major gameplay pillars: build, explore, create, trade, and fight.

For those that don’t know: the game that is now Boundless first emerged onto the scene back in July 2014 under the name Oort Online, as broswer-based game. After a public funding campaign and garnering considerable traction, the scope for the game increased, and a full release was announced to be in the works.

Then in November 2014 the game launched into Steam Early Access, where it has cultivated a “Mostly Positive” user review score across more than 600 reviews.

A year later in October 2015, the title underwent its name change to Boundless, and received some type of backing by Sony, meaning it was also now coming to PS4 in addition to PC. And now here it is, ready to release three years later.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview from Wonderstruck itself:

“Offering gamers a single universe of connected worlds in which every element – the politics, the economy, the crafting and the communities – is entirely created and run by the players, Boundless ensures everyone is exploring, building, crafting, trading and collaborating within one single ecosystem.

“One of the big draws of Boundless is the ability to open portals to travel seamlessly between diverse planets as you expand your adventure across the universe; or watch the sun rise on a volcanic world before joining friends to prospect for precious resources on a desert planet.

“Starting with your first humble campfire, will you live a nomadic life in the wild, or found a new settlement with your allies from which to grow your empire? You can rally citizens to expand your city, competing to become the capital of your world and claiming the title of Viceroy.

“Will you build a citadel, drive the economy, or craft masterpieces of technology? Join the hunt for exotic creatures, develop your homestead, or seek new horizons? Everything in the game is created by players – so if you want something, you’ll either need to craft it yourself, or trade with others.

“Boundless can be broken down into six main areas at launch – exploration, building, crafting, hunting, trading, and settlement-building – with players able to choose their place in a massive, open-universe sandbox. With the expanse of worlds around them constantly shifting and changing, players are encouraged to shape their role and play their part in a universe where anything is possible.”