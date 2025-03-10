LEGO Mario Kart Set With 1,972 Pieces Debuts For Mario Day 2025

LEGO and Nintendo added the first Mario Kart sets to the Super Mario lineup in January, but they saved something special for today’s Mario Day (MAR10) festivities. The rumored LEGO Mario Kart Standard Kart set (72037) has been officially unveiled, and it will showcase a brick-build Mario and Kart in 1,972 pieces. Here’s everything that you need to know.

The full details are available below, but if you can’t wait another second, note that pre-orders are live here at the LEGO Shop now priced at $169.99 with a release date set for May 15th. What’s more, all LEGO Super Mario purchases through March 11th are entitled to receive the Mario Kart Toad (Pit Crew) set (30702) as a freebie along with 2x points on purchases. The GWP set includes 39 pieces and features a Toad (Pit Crew) figure, workstation, kart tire, wheel trolley and tools.

LEGO Mario Kart Standard Kart set (72037)

Mario Kart Mario & Standard Kart set allows builders to recreate Mario in his Standard Kart and features a poseable figure with a movable head and arms. It also includes a stand that you can use to display the kart at dynamic angles, mimicking Mario speeding around the track, dodging bananas, or falling off a cliff. When complete it will measure 19cm W x 32cm L x 22cm H (7.48 inches x 12.60 inches x 8.66 inches) You can shop LEGO’s entire Mario Day / Super Mario collection right here, and we’ve listed the Mario Kart lineup that launched in January below.

Super Mario / Mario Kart LEGO Sets January 2025

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their monthly launch promotions. Also, keep in mind that the recent Nintendo Switch 2 reveal came with a very early look at the next Mario Kart game. More details are expected during the April 4, 2025 Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, so stay tuned to Comicbook for updates.