Here Are The Best Bowsette Costumes From Halloween This Year

Who would have guessed that in 2018 a fan-made female-version of Bowser would go viral and overtake the Internet? Not me. But it’s what happened.

In case you missed it, this past September, an artist by the name of Ayyk92 posted a comic strip online that featured a gender-bent version of Bowser, dubbed Bowsette (Koopa-hime, Princess Koopa). And the following day the world woke up with Bowsette all over its social media feeds.

The character is typically portrayed as a light-skinned blonde woman, featuring horns, a spiked collar and armbands, and fangs. Basically, she looks like something out of Mario’s worst nightmare, where Bowser and Peach had a baby.

What made Bowsette so popular, God only knows. Many note that the porngraphic depictions probably helped. After all, Bowsette porn searches were through the roof, because that’s the world we currently reside in. Others noted that the juxtaposition to Nintendo’s kid-friendly, clean-cut approach is what drove many to jump on the bandwagon. Of course, Nintendo had no comment on the matter.

Bowsette become some big that it even spawned another gender-bent take on another Mario character: Boosette, a female take on the ghost Boo.

It was a weird time. And while it has died down a bit, people haven’t forgotten about the character. In fact, it was quite the popular costume choice this Halloween.

Make sure to tune in next year for the Walsette (Waluigi) costumes. Until then, be careful on what Bowsette links you click on.

