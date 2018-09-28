Bowsette Porn Searches Are Through the Roof

Within a matter of days, Bowsette — the hybrid mixing of Bowser and Peach into one evil-looking female character — has become all the rage on the Internet. We’ve got people doing cosplay, drawing up special comics and doing all sorts of stuff to celebrate the non-official character. And, to some degree, it looks like that includes porn as well.

Not that we’ve found any sort of Bowsette porn or anything, but a new report from YouPorn indicates that a lot of people are interested in seeing the character in “action.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The brand new fan-made character ‘Bowsette’ is all the Internet is interested in right now,” the site noted. “The mayhem began with a Mario comic that then inspired a huge increase of searches for the new star on YouPorn.”

According to the site, searches for this past Monday, September 24th, were through the roof alone, with Bowsette searches increasing by a massive 2,900%. And apparently it’s been growing since that time, with search rates reaching even higher with 5,849%. The company even provided a chart showing how huge the searches have become. It didn’t report on the rest of the week, but we can only imagine they got bigger.

This followed the company’s previous report on Toad searches from the week before, fueled by Stormy Daniels’ comments over the Mario Kart character and his resemblance to something relating to Donald Trump. (We won’t say what.) The searches for that character also spiked, starting at 504% and continuing with 2,296% the following day. That’s not as big a growth as Bowsette, but it is interesting how some fans want to see, ahem, more of these particular characters.