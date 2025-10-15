Brand-New Battlestar Galactica Game Gets Exciting New Gameplay Footage & Details

Battlestar Galactica may have started as a TV series, but the franchise has inspired an impressive number of spin-offs over the years. Along with novelizations and comic books, fans have gotten our fair share of Battlestar Galactica video games. From the 2003 PS2 Battlestar Galactica on through the discontinued Battlestar Galactica Online MMO, plenty of games have tried to capture what fans love about the sci-fi series. Some, like Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock, have even succeeded. And now, we’ve gotten a better look at the next video game installment in the space-spanning series.

The newest game, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, was first announced back in August at Gamescom. At that time, we got a few key details on the new title from indie studio Alt Shift and publisher Dometu. This game does something prior entries have yet to try, turning the classic elements of the Battlestar Galactica franchise into “an innovative roguelite experience” centered on making strategic narrative choices. And now, we’ve got a brand-new gameplay trailer chock full of details on this new Battlestar Galactica game.

New Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes Gameplay Trailer Gives In-Depth Look At Franchise’s First Roguelite

The initial reveal trailer for Scattered Hopes was mostly cinematic, with a few gameplay tidbits thrown in at the end. We also learned that the game would place players in the role of a Gunstar Captain, tasked with leading a fleet of survivors as they try to escape the Cylons and reunite with the Battlestar Galactica. Now, during IGN Fall Fan Fest, a new gameplay trailer shows off more of the game’s core mechanics. You can check it out below to get a first look at the resource management and decision-making that will be central to this new Battlestar Galactica game.

The trailer gives us a better look at the game’s graphics and voice acting, showcasing a solid preview of what fans can expect. And it’s clear that Scattered Hopes will have us balancing many decisions to keep our fleet alive. The real-time strategy elements are on full display, tasking players with choosing how to prioritize various decisions to move forward. Over time, you’ll unlock new upgrades and ships to keep leveling up as you try to complete your journey.

The graphics themselves are very much akin to a visual novel, with relatively static images as the player navigates menus and makes decisions. But it still manages to evoke that feeling of floating in the vastness of space, and the voice acting adds a nice sense of urgency to each choice you make to drive the story forward.

Image courtesy of Alt Shift and Dometu

This more in-depth look at Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes gives fans a better idea of what to expect from this new sci-fi game. The RTS mechanics and roguelite elements have certainly got fans intrigued, and the developer’s previous track record with Crying Suns shows a lot of promise. That said, we’ve still likely only seen a small bit of what the final game has to offer, so here’s hoping for some more gameplay footage before the game’s release.

We don’t yet have an exact release date for Scattered Hopes, but it is expected to arrive in early 2026, per the reveal trailer. Thus far, Steam is the only confirmed platform for this latest installment in the Battlestar Galactica gaming universe. It is available to Wishlist now if you want to keep up with any major updates.

