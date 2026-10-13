Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Reviews Tout It as the Best Entry in 21 Years

The current Metacritic scores for Castlevania: Blemont’s Curse are a great sign for the game’s initial reception, with fans loving the return to form the series is embracing. Developer Evil Empire, creators of Dead Cells, have outdone themselves with a classic, side-scrolling Castlevania adventure, which mixes nostalgic features with modern innovations for a truly strong Metroidvania title. In fact, the early success of Belmont’s Curse is historic for the franchise, with the game scoring higher than even some of the series’ most celebrated entries.

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Currently, Belmont’s Curse sits at an 86 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest rated Castlevania games ever made, sitting only behind a couple of fan-favorites. By comparison, Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow from 2005 is rated 89, making Belmont’s Curse the first game in the series after slightly more than two decades to reach such credibility. For more comparisons, other games like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night sits at an 89 as well, while Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and Circle of the Moon have a tied score of 91.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Continues to Get Positive Reviews Due to Its Return to Form

The appeal of Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse that likely helped grant it its score is how it marks a revival of the series’ roots, returning the franchise to a classic side scroller. This game takes inspiration from modern Metroidvanias too, with features from great games like Hollow Knight: Silksong and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown helping craft a title that feels both fresh and authentic to Castlevania‘s long history. A brilliant art style also contributes to this vibe, with gothic world and environmental designs combining with striking characters looks, making new protagonist Rose Belmont stand out in a world worth exploring.

Comparisons to Symphony of the Night and Aria of Sorrow already put Belmont’s Curse on a high pedestal, with reviewers already drawing similarities between the new title and Castlevania‘s greatest hits. The fact that Belmont’s Curse is the first mainline Castlevania entry in almost a decade makes this praise even better, as it will hopefully encourage publisher Konami to approve of more projects in the series. As it stands, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is the fifth highest-rated game in the franchise, ranking among the overall top five titles in the series too. It remains to be seen if the overall Metacritic score will rise more when the game comes out on October 15, 2026, but for now, the accolades are strong.

One of the reasons why Belmont’s Curse‘s score is so impressive is that it’s a Castlevania game made with a bigger scope and scale than some others in the series. Made for the PS5 primarily, Belmont’s Curse is far larger of an experience than some of the well-reviewed Game Boy Advance (GBA) Castlevania games are, meaning it has more room for error. In many ways, Belmont’s Curse is one of the biggest Castlevania games, not just in the size of its world, but also for the number of secrets, collectibles, and other content that occupies each part of its experience. Players can easily spend more hours on Belmont’s Curse than most other Castlevania games combined, so its lasting appeal is a huge boon in its favor.

Successful Reviews for Belmont’s Curse Will Hopefully Green Light Other Castlevania Games From Developer Evil Empire

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Evil Empire’s familiarity with Castlevania was quite apparent before Belmont’s Curse was even announced, as their crossover with the series in Dead Cells was heavily praised as one of the best expansions for that roguelike. The reverence Evil Empire shows for Castlevania‘s past is apparent constantly in Belmont’s Curse, and definitely something noticed by critics that contributed to review scores. Although no DLC or sequel will be confirmed until some time down the line, it’s safe to assume that this positive reception to Belmont’s Curse could prompt Evil Empire to do more with the series.

Having a new map or area to explore for a Belmont’s Curse expansion would be a great way to follow-up the high scores the game is getting, as long as Evil Empire holds the reigns for that kind of project. One of the biggest talking points in the reviews is how the game is open-ended, with engaging combat and exploration that fans might love to see more of. With how much Evil Empire clearly adores the franchise, perhaps these high reviews for Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse won’t be the last ones we see attached to the game if additional expansions come out.

What do you think about the initial high scores for Belmont’s Curse? Let us know in the comment below!