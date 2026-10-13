God of War Laufey Is Getting a Collector’s Edition After All, But It Doesn’t Include the Game

Sony has finally unveiled a Collector’s Edition for the upcoming God of War Laufey, though for some reason the studio neglected to include the game. Normally, Collector’s Editions are for the super fan, something they can use to show off their love of a particular game while also playing said game. Sony’s decision to exclude the actual God of War Laufey from the collection feels like a major oversight and almost lines up perfectly with its plans to stop producing physical games. It also begs the question of whether or not the contents of God of War Laufey’s Collector’s Edition justify actually purchasing it and then having to purchase the game separately.

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Sony’s official listing of God of War Laufey’s Collector’s Edition does not include the game and is priced at $149.99. It contains a decorated box that contains a Light-Up Faye Statue, a 51-card Oracle Deck, and a mini artbook that showcases concept art from the upcoming game. These are all lovely collector items for fans, but it doesn’t excuse the fact that the game is not included. It really feels like a missed opportunity from Sony and an easy way to get some goodwill back after Marvel’s Wolverine’s lackluster reception.

Is the God of War Laufey Collector Box Worth It?

This is probably the biggest question for fans. After all, what is the point of a Collector’s Edition if it doesn’t even include the game? Honestly, it is a lackluster reveal, as the main draw points come from the Light-up Faye Statue and mini artbook. What is most disappointing is that Sony and Santa Monica Studio did not include a collector’s steelbook, even if it didn’t come with a physical disc.

That said, the 51-card Oracle Deck does seem to feature beautiful custom illustrations and interpretations inspired by Faye’s journey. It would have been nice to see an actual artbook rather than a mini artbook, but this would likely mean an increase in price. With it priced at $149.99, it is largely dependent on how much you enjoy the God of War series if it is worth picking up.

image courtesy of sony entertainment

For those who are interested, it will be released on February 16th, 2027, the same day as God of War Laufey launches. That makes the buying decision straightforward in principle: judge the three physical items against the asking price, then budget separately for the game.

This isn’t the first time we have seen a Collector’s Edition launch without the game. Rockstar Games just revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is doing the same, which follows the fact that there are no physical copies whatsoever for the highly anticipated game. This just goes to show the changing relationship between gaming and physical copies.

What are your thoughts on Collector’s Editions that do not include the game, physical or digital? Share your feelings with us on the ComicBook.com forum!