PlayStation Is Finally Releasing an All-Black PS5, But There’s a Catch

The PlayStation 5 has mostly remained unchanged ever since the console’s release in 2020, but a new model is finally ready for players to obtain. The white and blue look of the original PS5 has been modified with specific game launches, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in 2023, but unless you got a more expensive bundle, you weren’t likely to see those alternate visuals at any point. The newest version of the PS5 isn’t different mechanically from the “normal” edition of the console, but its aesthetic will be nostalgic to long-time PlayStation players who remember the designs of older devices.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony’s lineup of PlayStation consoles usually consisted of black and blue hardware, with a distinct look that shifted with the PS5’s release. Now, a fully black PS5 is available for purchase, called the “Midnight Black” version of the console to go along with the white default. That being said, the Midnight Black console is currently exclusive in one region of the world as of this time of writing, preventing millions of players from picking up a PS5 that most reflects what past PlayStations have looked like.

Midnight Black Playstation 5 Consoles Are Region Locked to Japan for the Time Being

Courtesy of Sony

Japan is the only country that will be receiving the Midnight Black PS5 for now, which includes a new look for the console itself and the DualSense controller that it comes with. The controller for the PS5 has always featured a Midnight Black version of it available, alongside several other colors like red, blue, purple, etc. What makes this announcement significant is that it marks the first time the console itself has fully changed color, but that’s not all that is different about the Midnight Black version. At its core, this is the same PS5 players know, yet with some subtle differences that reflect Sony’s current business strategies.

The Midnight Black PS5 is an alternate version of the Japan-exclusive PS5 revealed in November 2025, which is an edition of the console that only supports the Japanese language. That console was made to protect the Japanese market from the price increases to console manufacturing hardware happening everywhere else, giving Sony a way to keep a PS5 market localized to just Japan. Given that Sony is a Japanese company, this decision made sense at the time, but the financial reports since that exclusive PS5’s reveal haven’t shown that the choice has led to much success.

The Midnight Black console also comes with a disc drive in the same color, allowing players to customize their device to fully reflect the nostalgic look of PlayStations past. Both the console and disc drive release on November 19, 2026, launching in Japan for around 55,000 Yen (approx. $350 or £260), marking a considerable decrease in price from the PS5’s original cost. Technically, players from other regions can have a Midnight Black console too, but only buy purchasing covers that act more like decals to their white PS5 rather than completely transforming it.

Competition With Nintendo Will Hopefully Push Sony to Release the Black Ps5 to Other Regions

While players can still buy a Midnight Black PS5 controller whenever they want no matter the region, the exclusivity of the black console is somewhat frustrating. Its reduced cost also could be convenient for overseas PlayStation fans who’ve been trying to get the newest console for years, but of course, Sony likely won’t make the Midnight Black device widespread until there’s enough incentive. Currently, Sony’s attempts to establish a local market for the “classic” PS5 look has done little to contend with Nintendo, who is by far the biggest gaming console seller in Japan despite exclusive PS5 practices there.

It’s no surprise that the Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the best selling consoles in the world right now, just like the regular Switch before it. For Sony to compete, perhaps keeping its market local isn’t the smartest idea, despite the extra costs it would take to transfer this new version of the PS5 overseas. That being said, some extra manufacturing tweaks needed to broaden the Japan-only PS5’s capabilities to other regions may be another reason why this version is staying local. The best case scenario here would be for Sony to change production on many of their standard PS5s, just as they’ve done in the past for limited-time game versions.

With the recent release of AAA games that change the PS5’s look, having the Midnight Black version of the console in other areas wouldn’t be too hard. Yet, doing so might be admitting defeat in the sales competitions Sony may be trying to pursue. For that reason alone, it could be some time before the Midnight Black version of the PlayStation 5 ever appears outside Japan, making a classic-looking version of Sony’s newest console something that could be lost to time.

Do you think the Midnight Black PS5 will arrive on markets outside Japan? Let us know in the comments below!