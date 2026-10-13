PS5 Leak Reveals One of 2025’s Most Popular Games Is Finally Coming to the Console

One of the most popular games that released in 2025 should finally be coming to PlayStation 5 according to a new leak. Given how many users are in the PS5 ecosystem, it’s rare for third-party developers and publishers to spurn releasing their games on the hardware. The only instance in which this occasionally happens is with games that launch on PC first, before being ported to consoles at a later date. Now, this situation seems to be playing out once again and should result in PlayStation fans finally being able to check out one of last year’s breakout hits.

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As of today, the ESRB’s official website uploaded a new rating for Peak on PS5. Released in June 2025, Peak is a co-op game that tasks players with climbing to the top of a mountain while trying to avoid perilous obstacles. Despite being relatively straightforward in its premise, Peak has been a monstrous success, selling nearly 20 million copies in total on PC. Outside of being a commercial hit, Peak has also garnered incredibly high reviews from players, currently boasting an “Overwhelmingly Positive” designation on Steam.

After prolonged requests from PlayStation users, it seems clear that Peak is now bound for PS5. Leaks that stem from the ESRB’s website in this manner are essentially never wrong, which all but guarantees that Peak will be hitting the console soon enough. Developer Team Peak has yet to confirm as much, but an official announcement could be coming in the next few days.

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Even better, ESRB ratings typically appear on the ratings board’s website close to the arrival of the game they’re tied to. This suggests that Peak’s actual launch on PS5 could be happening at some point this month, or at the very least, before the end of the year. Again, none of this has been verified outright just yet, but history tells us that this is what should end up happening.

Whenever Peak does land on PS5, it should also be relatively cheap. One of the biggest reasons that the game has sold at such a high rate is because it only retails for a mere $7.99. Team Peak has been quite vocal about how intentional it was with this price point for Peak, which means that the game shouldn’t cost more on PS5 than it does now on PC.

How do you feel about Peak finally coming to PS5? And will you look to play the game for yourself on the console once it does become available? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments section.