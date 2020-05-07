New Bright Memory: Infinite Game Shows First Xbox Series X Gameplay

Microsoft kicked off its first Xbox 20/20 event showcasing gameplay from Xbox Series X games with a new title called Bright Memory: Infinite, a wild looking shooter that’s planned for a release on the next-gen console. Described as a fusion of multiple different genres and playstyles, the game arms players with everything from guns to swords to grappling hooks to take out enemies both old and new. It’s developed by FYQD-Studio, and though it doesn’t have a release date at the moment, it’s been confirmed for the Xbox Series X.

The trailer for Bright Memory: Infinite can be seen above after it was presented at the start of the Inside Xbox episode following a brief introduction from the Xbox team’s leads. Showcasing some of the first-ever gameplay we’ve seen from the Xbox Series X with some stunning graphics, flashy animations, and powerful combos, the game’s trailer showed off what players can expect from it when it releases for the next-gen console.

Not much is known about the game right now sine it was just announced, but it’s been said that the title comes from the mind of one individual. Microsoft shared some more information on the game as well to highlight some of the genres and elements it channels.

“Bright Memory: Infinite is an all-new lightning-fast fusion of the FPS and action genres, created by FYQD-Studio,” Microsoft said. “Combine a wide variety of skills and abilities to unleash dazzling combo attacks. Bright Memory: Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036. A strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light...”

One developer's vision gains new life for the Xbox Series X. Unleash dazzling sword combos and shoot your way through a perilous future in Bright Memory: Infinite. #InsideXbox @playismEN @FYQD_Studio https://t.co/lfoXEUvumh pic.twitter.com/LvalQrp2MH — Xbox (@Xbox) May 7, 2020

Bright Memory: Infinite was just one of many games that’ll be revealed during the Xbox 20/20 event, so expect to see more such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and other surprises throughout the course of the event.

