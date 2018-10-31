‘Bubsy’ Returning In 2019 With ‘Paws on Fire!’ For Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4

Hey, guys, remember Bubsy? He made a name for himself in the 16-bit era before becoming involved in the abysmal Bubsy 3D and then disappearing for many years. Well, he came back last year with The Woolies Strike Back, a platformer that had good intentions, but poor results. Well, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again?

The publishers at Accolade have announced that they are bringing back Bubsy for yet another go-around with Paws On Fire!, set to release in early 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch. This time around, however, development will be handled by Choice Provisions, who previously worked on the Bit.Trip and Runner3 games.

Here’s the breakdown of features, and you can watch the debut trailer for Paws On Fire! above.

Bubsy: Paws on Fire! marks Choice Provisions’ first foray into the highly competitive world of bobcat-based video games. It’s also set to be Bubsy’s biggest adventure yet, with features such as:

Key Features

Four playable characters, each with their own unique mechanics! Fly and shoot your way through the air as The Woolie, take it underground with Arnold’s bonus levels, or run your way to victory with Bubsy and Virgil Reality!

An all-new story featuring the unlikely alliance between Bubsy and his archrivals, The Woolies!

Over 100 levels set across three different worlds!

Three boss battles!

A unique combo system and set of leaderboards for every character!

A shop with costumes and cosmetics, all of which players can unlock just by playing the game. There are no in-game purchases!

Unique character dialog for every level!

A variety of collectible types, ensuring maximum replayability!

The return of Oinker, Terri, Terry, and many other characters from previous Bubsy incarnations! We’ve even included Virgil Reality from the Bubsy pilot–we dug deep!

Bubsy Reacts…

When I told my agent I wanted my next game to be my best yet, he reminded me I was no longer his client and had his number changed. Luckily the suc-… er, developers at Choice Provisions still agreed to partner up with me. It’s amazing what a couple of sharpened claws can get you in this world!

Choice Provisions Reacts…

After some productive meetings and even more productive threats we agreed to work with Bubsy on creating an auto-runner worthy of his stature. And when that was done we scrapped it and made a good game instead.

So…there it is. Are you excited for Bubsy‘s latest return?