Save 20% on Pokemon Build-A-Bear Workshop Plush Bundles

Build-A-Bear Workshop is celebrating the release of their new Pokemon Jigglypuff plush by offering an online-only 20% off sale on a select group of Pokemon bundles!

You can shop the entire Pokemon plush sale right here – and it is a golden opportunity to bring home an adorable, fuzzy Pokemon buddy with all of the bells and whistles. The sale is slated to last until June 10th, but something tells us that the most popular bundles won’t last that long, so take advantage of the deal while you can. The plushes that are available in the sale can be found below, along with their official descriptions and sale prices:

Online Exclusive Bulbasaur Bundle – $43.60

Add Bulbasaur to your Pokémon team! A lovable Generation I Pokémon, Bulbasaur gets its energy from the giant bulb on its back! With an adorable hat and scarf accessory set, 6-in-1 sound and Build-A-Bear Workshop exclusive Pokémon TCG card included, this complete Bulbasaur bundle will delight Pokémon Trainers of all ages!

Online Exclusive Eevee Bundle: $49.60

Online Exclusive! Add Eevee to your Pokémon collection! The amazingly adaptive Eevee creature from Pokémon evolves into many different Pokémon depending on its environment. Plus, Eevee comes in an exclusive Pokémon cape – not sold in stores – a Pokeball Sleeper, and Eevee’s signature sounds.

Online Exclusive Pikachu Bundle: $48

Add Pikachu to your Pokémon team! This Electric-type Pokémon has bright yellow fur and a lightning bolt-shaped tail. With two fun outfits, a 6-in-1 sound and a Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Pokémon Pikachu TCG Card included, this online exclusive bundle is a must-have for any Pokémon Trainer!

Online Exclusive Meowth Bundle: $48

Add Meowth to your Pokémon team! A playful Pokémon with human-like intelligence, Meowth is known for its love of shiny coins and for being a member of Team Rocket. With exclusive outfits and sounds that are only available online, this complete set will delight Pokémon Trainers of all ages!

Online Exclusive Charmander Bundle: $48.80

Charmander, I choose you! This online-only bundle is an absolute must-have for any Pokémon trainer. With exclusive outfits and sounds, this complete set is the perfect way to make sure Charmander is ready for the adventures ahead!

Online Exclusive Squirtle Bundle: $48

Add Squirtle to your Pokémon team! With its advantage of swimming at high speeds, this Water-type Pokémon is an absolute must-have for any Pokémon Trainer. With exclusive outfits and sounds that are only available online, this complete set will delight Pokémon fans of all ages!

