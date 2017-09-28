Bungie Bounties are Back for Destiny 2 – Now Live!

For those that enjoyed the first Destiny, there was a feature to the gameplay called Bungie Bounty. This was a fun addition that allowed players to go head-to-head with their Guardians against the Bungie team themselves. Not only was it fun to prove your worth against those that are responsible for the game itself, but there were some sweet prizes for those that emerged the victor! Bungie Bounties were praised by players for the enjoyment factor, and now they are officially back and live in Destiny 2!

In an official announcement:

“Destiny 2 has been out for a few weeks now. It’s now time to bring back the old ritual of placing a bounty on someone’s head and watching the community hunt them down to claim sweet rewards.”

The first one officially went down on the 27th, with the name of the Bungie rep, platform of choice, and when and where to find him. The representative that fought in-game to show off his own pride went by the name of “Gigz”, and he was not alone. Gigz was accompanied by three other players to fight for the ultimate Destiny player. In good fun, of course.

All winners of these Bungie Bounties will receive an exclusive emblem to show off their skills against THE team themselves. Gigz unfortunately was only open for the PlayStation for, but Bungie was quick to say that they are going to be diversified with which platforms can participate. The next one lined up will take place on the Xbox One, and PC will join in on the race when it releases in October.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for October 24th. For more information on the Bungie Bounty, check out Bungie’s official post here.