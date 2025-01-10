Bungie Reportedly Working on a Super Smash Bros-Like Game Codenamed “Gummy Bears”

Bungie has become a household name between the legendary Halo series, which is supposedly coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2, and the Destiny series. Bungie has gone from Microsoft ownership, to Activision, and even to Sony. Bungie even recently announced a return to one of its older series, Marathon, showing that the studio has big plans for the future. However, a new rumor has surfaced about a completely different and brand-new game for Bungie. These rumors contain many details about the project’s gameplay features and aesthetics and even how the studio itself feels about this mysterious game.

The reports suggest Bungie’s upcoming mystery project is codenamed Gummy Bears, and features MOBA-like gameplay. Another inspiration for Gummy Bears is Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros series, which would be an interesting combination. These reports come from anonymous sources but sound promising.

Bungie’s gummy bears landscape concept art.

Project Gummy Bear’s details include a divergence from traditional health bars, opting instead for a percentage-based damage system similar to Super Smash Bros. Like the platform fighter, characters are knocked further away the more damage they have taken and inflicted, with significant amounts allowing players to knock each other off the stage. This is the core of Super Smash Bros gameplay, making the influence plain to see.

Bungie’s Gummy Bears will reportedly feature multiple game modes and feature three classes: Attack, Defense, and Support. The main gameplay will be PvP, but this doesn’t rule out PvE elements. If the rumors are true, Gummy Bears has been in development for three years and is considered Bungie’s most fun project internally.

Further diverting from Bungie’s other works, Gummy Bears aims to appeal to a younger audience through a shift in its tone. Compared to previous Bungie Games, Gummy Bears features lo-fi and cozy vibes, lowering the stakes compared to the likes of Halo and Destiny. Images from Project Gummy Bears support this, with cheerful and colorful aesthetics.

Even more interesting is a recent patent filed by Bungie. The patent aims to establish a unique MOBA system in which towers can act and move rather than remain stationary. According to the filing, towers would be able to move and jump, even dodge attacks. These towers would possess special abilities, such as releasing an area-of-effect attack to stun enemies after being damaged.

Bungie’s Gummy Bears character concept art.

If this is true, a system like this could shake up MOBA gameplay which has largely remained the same. Utilizing a platform fighter’s style of movement and life would also add unique elements to the genre and create a special type of game. Bungie has a long track record of creating unique games, so this wouldn’t be a surprise.

Despite how exciting this all sounds, fans should take the information with a grain of salt. Bungie has yet to come outright and say anything directly related to Gummy Bears. Until an official confirmation is released, all of this is speculation and leaked rumors.