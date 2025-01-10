Halo Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5

Microsoft has made its plans to bring Xbox titles to both PlayStation and Nintendo Switch clear, and the recent rumors of the Nintendo Switch 2 have got fans excited about the possibilities. Fans have been speculating what titles will cross the console line and join Sea of Thieves, Grounded, and more. While many games have been thrown out, one seemed too good to be true considering it’s basically the mascot for Xbox. But times are changing, and more and more leaks are pointing to a surprise announcement and port from Microsoft, to both PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch 2.

According to a rumor by Nate the Hate, Microsoft plans to release Halo: The Master Chief Collection to the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5. Halo: The Master Chief Collection contains some of the most iconic games of the Halo series, including Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST Campaign, and Halo: Reach.

If the rumor is true, PlayStation and Nintendo players will be able to experience one of the best stories and series in gaming on the platform of their choice. Previously, only Xbox and PC players could play Halo: The Master Chief Collection or the individual titles, but now this barrier may be lifted. Still, it is hard to believe Microsoft would allow one of their most iconic mascots on other platforms, it would be like Nintendo adding Mario to Xbox and PlayStation.

It’s important to remember this is only a rumor and has no guarantee of being true. Only Microsoft, Nintendo, or Sony can truly confirm whether Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be released on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2. Still, many are hopeful the series will leave Xbox and become available on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2. It would be one of the biggest ports of all time if the rumors prove to be true.

If Halo: The Master Chief Collection does release on Nintendo Switch 2, it would not only showcase the power of the Nintendo Switch 2 but also a good partnership between Microsoft and Nintendo. Halo: The Master Chief Collection would be an excellent launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, and would be perfect for handheld play.

The rumor from Nate the Hate regarding a Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 port of Halo: The Master Chief Collection also points to further Microsoft support for these consoles. Nate the Hate suggests Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush are possible, and even mentions the rumored remake of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, but did say the latter would come to Nintendo Switch 2 specifically.

Numerous rumors are swirling in the air, including a holiday release for Gears of War: E-Day and multiple Nintendo Switch 2 leaks. With so many different leaks and rumors, it’s hard to know what to believe. While these can get fans’ hopes up, waiting for an official announcement is the best way to keep from getting disappointed.