Burger King Teases Some Kind of PlayStation Reveal

Burger King, the fast-food restaurant chain, seems to be somewhat inexplicably teasing some kind of PlayStation reveal for later this week. A brief teaser video shared yesterday over on Burger King's Twitter sees the King himself eyeballing a rather large bag that makes a bizarre sound when he opens it. It ends with the date of Thursday, October 15th. Nothing would normally directly tie this to PlayStation... but the official PlayStation account has gotten in on the action as well.

Given that there are still plenty of questions about the PlayStation 5, PlayStation's upcoming next-gen console that's set to release next month, it seems fair to assume that this is related, but the fact that it's Burger King teasing this makes the whole thing suspect. Could it really be something as important as the UI or is it simply going to be something like Taco Bell's Xbox Series X giveaway, but for Burger King and the PlayStation 5? At this point, there is honestly no telling, but whatever the case, there isn't that much longer to wait anyway.

You can check out the original tweets in question below:

do Whopper sandwiches normally do this? pic.twitter.com/lQhvIEZ2fG — Burger King (@BurgerKing) October 12, 2020

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming next-gen video game console right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the PlayStation 5 so far? What in the world do you think Burger King is teasing? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!