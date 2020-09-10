Xbox and Taco Bell Team Up for Xbox Series X Giveaway

✖

Microsoft and Taco Bell have once again teamed up for another Xbox giveaway, but this time, it’s the new Xbox Series X that people have a chance to win. The promotion for the new console starts on September 24th and ends on November 4th which is just under a week from when the console and the Xbox Series S are scheduled to release. All you have to do to enter to win the Xbox Series X is buy a drink from Taco Ball, and with one of the Xbox bundles being given away every 15 minutes, it sounds like a lot of people are going to end up with Xbox Series X free consoles by the time they launch.

The Taco Bell and Microsoft partnership was announced on Thursday with the promotion renewed for the fourth year in a row. This year’s promotion will offer an Xbox Series X along with some extras included in the bundle.

“It’s that time! For the fourth year in a row, Xbox and Taco Bell are teaming up to offer fans a spectacular giveaway,” Xbox Wire editor in chief Will Tuttle said in a post on the Xbox Wire. “However, this year is extra special as Xbox and Taco Bell fans in the United States will have the exclusive opportunity to win our fastest, most powerful and compatible console ever – the Xbox Series X – before it launches on November 10.”

Xbox and @TacoBell are teaming up to offer fans an opportunity to win our fastest, most powerful and compatible console ever: Xbox Series X. Giveaway details here (U.S. only): https://t.co/zvfEcEdbau — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) September 10, 2020

All you have to do to be entered to win the console bundle is purchase a medium or large drink from Taco Bell. You’ll get a code to redeem and can play three times per day with one winner chosen every 15 minutes. The winners will get a bundle that comes with an Xbox Series X, a new Xbox controller, and six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

If you’re not lucky enough to win one of the consoles this way, you can always just pre-order the consoles themselves now that we know when they’ll release, how much they’ll cost, and when the pre-orders open. Microsoft also teamed up with Monster Energy recently for the launch of Halo Infinite, but with that game now delayed, you’ll have to wait a bit longer before you’re playing the new Halo game on the Xbox Series X.