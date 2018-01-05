Burnout Paradise HD Remaster Coming to PS4

Get ready to return to the open world of Paradise City. Early this morning it was revealed by EA (via Gematsu) that Burnout Paradise HD Remaster will be coming to PlayStation 4. At the moment, it’s reported that the game has only been confirmed to be coming to PS4 in Japan. The title is still in the works, and the Japanese release date is reportedly March 16. The suggested price converts to about $36 USD, so I’m assuming that this will be a $39.99 game.

You may remember that we reported about a Burnout remaster back in December. Back then, a Brazilian gaming outlet called GamePress reported pretty much everything we’re seeing today. They predicted a Burnout Paradise remaster for PS4 and Xbox One with a March 1, 2018 release date. They also noted a price that equates to about $45 USD, so I still think that a $39.99 price tag seems reasonable to expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If this remaster does well, then that will send a very encouraging signal to EA. We love Burnout Paradise very much, but we love Burnout 3 even more. Takedown represents a franchise peak that this author doesn’t think has been realized since. Paradise was, and is, an incredible game that we will cherish in its remastered form, but it wasn’t without its frustrations. The world just wasn’t quite open or large enough to push our cars to their utmost potential. The stretches of road on which you can drive at full-speed are woefully few, and the soundtrack can be divisive.

Thankfully, playing on Xbox One and PS4 will afford some modern enhancements, and players should be able to create their own soundtracks on Spotify while playing. Being able to quickly record and capture gameplay will also lead to a lot of great crash footage.

We’ll keep our eye on this one, and as soon as we see a trailer or North American release date, we’ll update you right away!